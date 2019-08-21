What you need to know Aug. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Patchy fog is possible this morning.
Lisa Michaels says today will be partly cloudy skies while the heat and humidity stick around. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon.
There is a small chance of a storm becoming strong/severe with damaging winds being the main threat; however, this risk is substantially lower than the storms yesterday.
High temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 110 degrees possible.
Scattered storms will likely occur during early Thursday morning and continue through the day.
Unfortunately, the cold front that was going to move through the Heartland Thursday now will not until Friday.
Due to this, additional rain and storms are in the forecast for the end of the week.
On a positive note, we will slightly cool down heading into the weekend with lower chances of storms.
- A Carter County Sheriff’s Deputy continues to recover after being shot during an eviction on Friday, Aug. 16.
- The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has found a man reported missing.
- A FEMA team is assessing damage at homes in East Cape Girardeau after a devastating flood.
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation today creating a new workforce development program.
Two teen boys found a bear raiding their fridge in California.
A homeless father was reunited with his family after 24 years.
