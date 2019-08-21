Tenn. man arrested for making bomb threat to bank

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested and booked into a western Kentucky jail on a terroistic threatening charge.
The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a bomb threat telephone call to the First Community Bank in LaCenter, Kentucky on Monday, July 22.
Employees and customers were evacuated from the bank while deputies searched for a possible explosive.
Deputies report there was no sign of any type of device.
During their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said a call connected to the bomb threat was traced to a subject from Dresden, Tenn.
The Dresden Police Department was contacted and officers located the accused caller.
The suspect allegedly admitted to Dresden Police officers that he called in the threat, according to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant was issued for Robert Hubble on a terroristic threatening second degree charge.
He was transported and booked into the Ballard County Detention Center.
