Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. Best chances will be in our northwestern half of the Heartland. There is a small chance a few storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and through the day on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the 70s. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s thanks to clouds and rain.