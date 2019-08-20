Storms moving out this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The line of strong to severe storms has moved out of our area and things will be much calmer overnight. Temperatures will be muggy through the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index surpassing 105 degrees in many areas. We will also see another chance of storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few of the storms may be capable of strong gusty winds.
