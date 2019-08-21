50 special needs students participate in Obion Co. Fair festivities

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A total of 50 special needs students got to participate in the festivities at the Obion County Fair on Wednsday, August 21.
According to Union City Schools, three campuses of UC Schools along with those from Obion County Schools and other special needs organizations enjoyed a day of rides, the petting zoo and a trip through the exhibit building and booths.
The studetns are part of the Tornado RISE (Reaching Independence through Structured Environment) program that addresses communication skills and special needs students’ abilities to function in society.
“It’s something our students have learned to look forward to every year, and they begin asking about the next year almost as soon as this year is over,” said UC Special Education Coordinator Laney Rogers, who also serves as the system’s pre-school coordinator and federal projects coordinator. We want our students to be able to interact socially and to be able to communicate with other people in society. We want them to be able to be comfortable with the little mannerly things, like saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ ‘yes-ma’am’ and ‘no-ma’am,’ and even simple things like asking for directions or taking instructions. Tornado RISE has been hugely instrumental in helping us teach those things."
This marked the third consecutive year the fair association graciously opened up the midway to the students.
