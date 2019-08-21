Police: 18-year-old facing theft charges trying to conceal alcohol

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky teenager is facing charges after police say she was trying to conceal alochol taken from a store.
Vanessa Vasquez was arrested on theft and age 18-20 alcohol possession charges.
Officers responded to Casey’s General Store on Paris Road for a reported shoplifter who hid alcohol under her clothes and tried to leave the store.
Vasquez fled and was confronted by employees and later found and arrested.
She was taken to the Graves County Jail.
