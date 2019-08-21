Police trying to ID theft suspect in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the a suspect involved in a reported theft.
It happened on August 5, 2019 at approximately 11:15 p.m.
According to police, a customer was playing gaming machines at the Huck’s on West DeYoung St. when the male suspect reached over and money sitting on the machine.
The suspect ran from the store and was reported to have left in a black Kia.
Anyone that can identify the suspect, please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
