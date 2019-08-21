Police called to gunshots fired, 1 injured at Missouri Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an incident at Missouri Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Police were called to the park shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. It is at the corner of Park Drive and Fountain Street.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, dispatch received a call of multiple gunshots fired in the 300 block of N. Park Drive.
One caller said a person was shot, but would not offer anymore details.
Officers responded and found a passenger car with bullet holes and .22 shell casings nearby. Evidence markers were seen the park.
Police then recieved a call of a gunshot victim at an area hospital. The victim has non-life threatning injuries and was driven from the scene of the apparent shooting by a private vehicle.
Investigators are speaking with the victim to get more information.
