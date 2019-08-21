Perry County is taking new measures to preserve German History

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County, Missouri is taking preserving history to new level with a program designed to keep its German heritage thriving.
Bill Bock knows his family's German history. Bock says he loves the fact the non-profit Missouri humanities is partnering with his county's tourism and history groups to preserve *his history.
“Five generations back people came from Germany, left in 1838 arrived here in 1839," he said.
Bock explained why he likes this program. “It’s very important that we have the history of our background and that we keep it cause it’s been a long tradition," he said.
The new effort will create a digital record of Perry County’s German heritage through objects, photos and documents, and the stories that go with them.
Trish Erzfeld is with Perry County Heritage Tourism.
“This is important for Missouri history because I think we don’t realize how the Germans who immigrated influenced how our region was settled,” said Erzfeld.
Bock said, he will be bringing items from his family, including a immigration document from his great-great-great grandfather. Bock said he believes the program will help future generations.
“This program helps to preserve what we have and have kept. So that we our young people can also learn and understand the meaning of preserving objects,” he said.
The event will be taking place on August 24 at the Perryville Higher education center beginning at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
