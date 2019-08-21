Patti’s 1880’s Settlement hopes to reopen October 1

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Patti’s 1880′s settlement is gearing up to reopen this fall and they are looking to hire for more than 200 people.
On August 20 they hosted a job fair that was a success but their hoping to have another one soon.
The General Manager at Patti’s 1880s Settlement says they hope to open by October 1, just in time for their Christmas season.
“The whole town is excited,” said Anita Williamson the General Manager of Patti’s as work continues to move along to get Patti’s open as soon as possible after a fire destroyed part of the popular tourist attraction.
“We are excited to get open hopefully by the first of October and that will be the kick off right before our Christmas season which everyone looks forward to. The year before last we served over 56 thousand in the month of December so we have a lot of fans and people who are looking forward to us getting open again,” said Williamson.
She said they are trying to give the newly updated restaurant the same feel it had before.
“The menu will be exactly the way that it was we are not taking anything away or changing anything on that. the dining rooms are all very small quaint intimate dining rooms,” said Williamson.
“All the antique tables that we had the majority of them will go back into the restaurant. all of our stained glass which is some of the things we were known for and the antiques those will all go back into the restaurant the decor will still be very similar,” said Terri Vaughn, the Dining Room Manager for Patti’s.
She said even though most things are the same they did make some changes.
“A lot of people asked for private dining so we did have a few new additions as far as different dining rooms it’s laid out a little different but the concept is still there,” said Vaughn.
“I get probably four to six calls a day asking about patties, when they are going to reopen things like that,” said Brian McDonald the executive director of tourism for Grand Rivers.
He said when Patti’s closed the community felt it.
“When Patti’s burnt down in February of 2018 we saw about a 20 percent decline in our tourism. I expect that to go up past 20 percent when they do open because everyone is so excited about the new building,” said McDonald.
The main goal for the crew at Patti’s is to keep the memories alive.
“Patti’s has always been memories and trying to bring back everyone’s memories in a new building is probably our biggest feat but we feel like we are definitely getting there,” said Vaughn.
They are hoping to host a few more job fairs in the near future the best way to find information on those is through their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.