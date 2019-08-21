Kentucky Democrat Party files complaint over Bevin fundraiser ‘scheme’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed a complaint over Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign fundraiser with President Donald Trump at the Seelbach Hotel on Wednesday.
The party is accusing Bevin of violating campaign finance laws.
According to the KDP, the invitation asks guests to donate to Matt Bevin for Kentucky 2015. That’s the election he won four years ago.
The KDP alleges Bevin will pocket all of that cash to cover personal loans he made to the 2015 campaign.
According to the invitation supplied by KDP, the lowest-priced tickets for Wednesday’s event are $2,000 per person.
Trump is speaking at the AMVETS convention at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville early Wednesday afternoon, then heading over to campaign for Bevin at the Seelbach just a few blocks away.
More on the complaint can be found on the KDP’s website.
