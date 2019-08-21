Ill. second state to enact Immigrant tenant Protection Act

“Where you were born has nothing to do with the ability to pay rent on time – which is what the relationship between a landlord and a tenant should really be about,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud that in signing this bill, we’re making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to protect our immigrant tenants and give them a little more relief in these tumultuous times. Here in Illinois, we are, and always will be, a welcoming state.”