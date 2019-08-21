Ill. second state to enact Immigrant tenant Protection Act

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Illinois is the second state to enact new protections of immigrants who rent property according to state officials.
Staff with the Office of Governor J. B. Pritzker said the governor signed the Immigrant Tenant Protection Act into law on Aug. 21.
Senate Bill 1290 takes effect immediately.
“Where you were born has nothing to do with the ability to pay rent on time – which is what the relationship between a landlord and a tenant should really be about,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud that in signing this bill, we’re making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to protect our immigrant tenants and give them a little more relief in these tumultuous times. Here in Illinois, we are, and always will be, a welcoming state.”
The new law will prohibit landlords from evicting or retaliating against a tenant based on their citizenship or immigration status.
Officials also said landlords may not intimidate tenants by disclosing or threatening to disclose a tenant’s citizenship or immigration status to any person, entity, immigration or law enforcement agency.
Officials said a tenant may bring a civil action suit against a landlord engaging in any prohibited conduct.
Those suits may seek any of the following remedies: actual damages for injury or loss suffered, a civil penalty up to $2,000 for each violation payable to the tenant, reasonable attorney’s fees and other equitable relief as the court may deem appropriate and just.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.