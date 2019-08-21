Grand Marshal for Du Quoin State Fair Parade deserves gold medal. Oh wait, she has one.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Olympic Gold Medal winner and East St. Louis native Jackie Joyner-Kersee has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the Du Quoin State Fair.
Officials with the fair along with Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
“A six-time Olympic medalist who has spent her life inspiring young women and fighting for a quality education for all children, racial equality and women’s rights, Jackie Joyner-Kersee represents the best of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to join a legendary East St. Louis native to kick off the Du Quoin State Fair.”
Kersee is a retired American track and field athlete. She won three gold medals and is ranked among the all-time greatest athletes in the heptathlon as well as long jump.
“We are thrilled to have Jackie Joyner-Kersee kick off the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Parade,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “Her mission to encourage young people in our state to pursue athletics and academics fits perfectly with our theme Building our Future.”
Fair officials said Kersee is also known to be supportive of children’s education, racial equality and women’s rights in her community.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. from the Grandstand. The 2019 Du Quoin State Fair is from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2 in Du Quoin, Ill.
