Gov. Pritzker signs legislation creating new workforce development program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation today creating a new workforce development program.
This program is designed to ensure Illinoisans have the skills needed to succeed in the manufacturing, health care and technology industries.
“Innovative partnerships between businesses and educational institutions will ensure Illinoisans are always prepared to meet the demands of a rapidly changing economy,” said Gov J.B. Pritzker. “Illinois has the most talented and dedicated workforce in the nation, and I’m proud that this new workforce development program makes an investment in our future.”
The 21st Century Employment Grant Program supports partnerships between high schools and community colleges that train workers for in-demand jobs in leading fields.
Recipients will engage workforce development organizations and employers in their communities to create programming to meet local needs.
This program will be guided by an 18-person advisory board, which will be comprised of state agency leaders, legislators from both parties and Pritzker’s appointees representing education, health care, industry and labor throughout the state.
This law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
“Employers want to be based in states that make long-term investments in their workforce,” said Sen. Ann Gillespie (D-Arlington Heights). “Not only will this measure fill well-paying jobs that already exist, but they will also make Illinois more attractive to prospective employers and create jobs in every community.”
