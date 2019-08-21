Police: Fisker Karma vehicle stolen from parking lot in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The vehicle was taken from the Menards parking lot.
By Jasmine Adams | August 21, 2019 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:33 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Detectives are searching for the suspect in a stolen vehicle case.

According to officials with the police department, on Aug. 9 around 9:30 p.m. a white Fisker Karma was stolen form the Menards parking lot.

Police said the license plate associated with the vehicle is JLR16.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Cape Girardeau police at 573-335-6621 (Business Line) 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line) or to text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

