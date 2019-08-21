First Alert: More heat, more rain in the forecast

(KFVS) - You read that right. Expect heat and rain again today.
Lisa Michaels says we could wake up to fog this morning.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies while the heat and humidity stick around today.
We can expect more scattered storms to develop during the afternoon.
Thankfully the severe storm risk is much lower than yesterday. There is still a small chance of a storm becoming strong/severe with damaging winds being the main threat.
High temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 110 degrees possible.
Scattered storms will likely occur during early Thursday morning and continue through the day.
Unfortunately, the cold front that was going to move through the Heartland Thursday now will not until Friday.
Due to this, additional rain and storms are in the forecast for the end of the week.
On a positive note, we will slightly cool down heading into the weekend with lower chances of storms.
