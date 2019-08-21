Emergency crews warn of commercial fishing nets in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are warning everyone about commercial fishing on Kentucky and Barkley Lakes.
They said a letter was sent out on Aug. 20 warning those on the lake that commercial anglers on the lakes are placing indicator flags to mark the locations of their nets.
“We want to make anglers and recreational boaters aware of ongoing commercial angling and net locations,” said Jessica Morris, fisheries biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “These bright yellow flags are visible for a mile. While nets are generally set 3-feet underneath the surface, boaters still should not go between flags or use them for skiing buoys because of the risk of entanglement.”
Officials said the department voted to allow commercial fishermen to use nets during the summer weekends in an effort to control Asian Carp populations in the lakes.
