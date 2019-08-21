Doggie Swim Day to mark the end of the swim season in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Man’s Best Friend and owner can make a splash to mark the end of the 2019 Summer swimming season.
Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) and the Poplar Bluff Parks & Recreation Department are hosting its annual Doggie Swim Day on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The event will be held at the Poplar Bluff City Pool at Hillcrest Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $1 per dog. Owners get in free.
Reservations are not necessary.
Pet owners can swim with their dogs or walk along the side of the pool while their dog swims.
Lifeguards will be on duty.
Dishes of water for thirsty pets will be provided.
Light refreshments for owners and pets will be available for purchase.
Dog owners planning to attend the Doggie Swim Day must abide by the following rules:
- All dogs must be leashed while out of the water.
- All dogs must be under adult supervision.
- All dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Puppies 12 weeks old or younger will be restricted to the baby pool for their own safety.
- Participants should bring their own towels and chairs, if they wish to sit.
According to AWA, the chlorine levels at the pool will be dissipated before the event. This action will make the water less irritating for pets, but still remain safe for people.
For more information on Doggie Swim Day click here for the AWA’s website or click here for the Poplar Bluff Parks & Recreation Department website.
