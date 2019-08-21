Carbondale Ill. announces Citizens Academy program

CARBDONALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale, Illinois community will soon be able to get a taste of the City’s behind the scenes in the city’s day-to-day operations.
Carbondale is launching a brand new six-week Citizens Academy program starting in September.
This program is designed to get an inside look at the police and fire departments, as well as, public works and city hall.
“The City of Carbondale tries to be as transparent as possible and any time we can open up the doors and allow people to come check out what their tax dollars are going towards," said Amy Fox with the City of Carbondale. "Also, what we do on a day-to-day basis. it’s a good thing.”
The program is free, but the class size is limited to only 20 people, which the city said already half full.
If interested, you can contact Faith Johnson at (618) 457-3229 or click here for more information.
