Carbondale police investigating shooting, man wanted on drug charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is facing drug related charges after a gunshots fired investigation in Carbondale, Illinois.
According to police. officers were called to the 800 block of E. Grand Ave. on Monday, Aug. 19 around 1:08 a.m. where they found a male with gunshot wounds.
The victim was treated at an area hospital then transferred to a regional hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting suspects are described as three black males. The first suspect is described as having a light complexion, the second suspect is described as having dreadlock hair and the third suspect is described as being heavy set.
In connection to the investigation a 24-year-old Chicago man was found in possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Derek Deon Brownlee Jr. for charges of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. Bond has been set at $75,000.
Neither Brownlee nor the victim are affiliated with the university.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about either the shooting, or the whereabouts of Brownlee, is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).
