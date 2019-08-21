Cape Girardeau museum to host KFVS speaker series

McCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - The history of Oscar Hirsch and KFVS-TV will be the focus of a speaker series at the Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, August 24.
The program will talk about the history and importance of KFVS-TV/Radio to the Heartland region.
“Since 1954, it’s been an integral part of, not only our town but for the five-state area,” Cape River Heritage Museum Jerry Ford said.
The event will also feature the Hirsch exhibit which includes photos, old cameras, broadcasting equipment and more.
Ford hopes people will take with them the understanding of what Mr. Hirsch brought to the area.
"I want them to appreciate Mr. Hirsch, way back in 1925 who was a pioneer in electronics, a pioneer in radio and TV broadcast and just how forward thinking he was," Ford added.
There will also be a special visit from three iconic past KFVS employees that will tell the behind-the-scenes stories they remembered over the years. Those employees are former KFVS Meteorologist Bob Reeves, former KFVS Chief Engineer Arnold Killian and former KFVS Master Control Operator Dave Heise.
The Cape River Heritage Museum is an institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating the unique cultures and history in Cape Girardeau. The museum highlights memorabilia from Cape’s 200+ year past.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on August 24 at the Cape River Heritage Museum at 538 Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.