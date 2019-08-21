A Better Heartland: Roadkill and Rose

If an organization starts a new event, a memorable name always helps. “Roadkill and Rose'” fits the bill.
The event is a wild game cookoff featuring many of your favorite restaurants, wineries and businesses. It’s a chance to sample some of the most unique food and drink while making a big difference in the Heartland.
Roadkill and Rose benefits Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. Over the last decade, more than 33,000 people have been served regardless of faith. Programs provided right here in southeast Missouri include services for the developmentally disabled, home repair & rebuild, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, homeless prevention & housing services, and the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program. All funds raised at the event will support these services.
To get your tickets, see all the great community-minded venders and learn more about Roadkill and Rose’ log on to ccsomo.org or call 417-720-4213.
Remember the name and join us at the inaugural Roadkill and Rose' this Saturday starting at 3pm in downtown Cape Girardeau at the corner of Broadway and Main.
Having fun while supporting an organization that helps so many makes this a better Heartland.
