Bavarian youth band featured in free concert at SIU

CARBDONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - 50 talented young European musicians will be taking the stage at the SIU campus on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The Bavarian Youth Band, Jungendblasorchester Bibertal (JBO), will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
This performance is open to the public.
The JBO’s musicians are between the ages of 14 to 30. The wind band, under the direction of Hermann Taubenheim, will perform selections from a variety of popular films including “The Greatest Showman,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “The Rock.”
The concert will also include a medley from Adele’s “21” album.
The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra (SISO) along with the band programs of The Carbondale High School Marching Terriers, Carbondale Community High School and Carterville High School, and the groups’ directors, Edward Benyas, Greg Townsend and Andrew Nash will also be performing.
The SISO is comprised of SIU faculty and students along with talented community members and professionals.
This concert is part of a 12-day tour throughout Illinois, Michigan and Ohio by JBO and is in collaboration with the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp International Exchange Program.
The tour is designed to promote social and cultural exchanges and fosters connections between youths from both countries.
The JBO Bibertal musicians are being hosted by 26 different Southern Illinois families connected with SISO or the Carbondale or Carterville high schools during their three-day stay in the region.
