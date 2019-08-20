Woman killed, man injured in deadly single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A young woman is dead and a man is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Monday, Aug. 19.
According to the Missouri State High Patrol, William Durham, 29, of Oak Ridge, Mo., was traveling south on Highway B about 3 miles south of Biehle, Mo. when the ran off the road and hit a utility pole.
Durham’s passenger, Sarah Whitener, 18, of Perryville, Mo. was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner.
Durham was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
