U.S. Rep. James Comer to visit Child Development Center in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A child development center in Paducah, Kentucky will be welcoming U.S. Representative James Comer (R-1) as part of a tour to show the need for quality childcare in the state.
Rep. Comer will be at the Easterseals West Kentucky Child Development Center at Thursday, Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m. The center was one of Kentucky's childcare centers to receive part of a $42 million Develop Block Grant.
Easterseals West Kentucky’s Child Development Center provides inclusive childcare to typically developing and special needs children, ages six weeks to twelve years.
Activities like art, reading, music, sensory stimulation, gross and fine motor skill development and playtime are part of the curriculum at the center. The center is also being used as a creative curriculum center for all age groups.
Therapy Services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy are available to qualifying children.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.