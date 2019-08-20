Two arrests made in decades-old rape, homicide cold case in Louisiana

The investigation was originally assigned to Det. William E. Hilton. His investigation reviewed missing persons reports in the Rapides Parish area as well as surrounding states and was assisted by the LSU FACES Lab. It was the FACES Lab that was able to determine that the victim was a white female between 16 and 21. It also determined that her body had been in the elements at least two months. The FACES Lab documented a DNA profile and reconstructed a likeness of the victim, which was shared on missing person’s websites.