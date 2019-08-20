Trooper’s cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A two vehicle crash in Harrisburg, Illinois involved a trooper’s cruiser on Aug. 19.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 4:09 p.m. on Raymond Street at Webster St.
A 21-year-old driver, Alyssa M. Collins and her 25-year-old passenger Sierra N. Sherrod were headed north on Webster St. in a 2013 Ford Fiesta.
Collins was cited for disobeying a stop sign, operating a vehicle with expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police said the Ford approached an intersection at Raymond St.
A District 19 Trooper driving a white Chevrolet was heading west on Raymond St. approaching the same intersection.
Police said the Ford failed to stop and proceeded into the intersection in front of the cruiser. The Trooper was unable to avoid a collision and hit the passenger side of the vehicle.
Sherrod was taken to an area medical center for a precautionary evaluation.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Trooper was assisted at the scene by Harrisburg Police.
