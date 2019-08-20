Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Damaging winds are possible this afternoon and evening as storms push southeast across the area. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with our strongest storms. Out ahead of the storms, it will be very hot and humid this afternoon with feels like numbers in the triple digits. The weather calms down tonight, but more strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. The weather looks like it will remain active for the next few days with numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms. It appears the temperatures and rain chances will fall as we push into the weekend.