School leaders report a bullet found near bathroom; no threat detected
Lewis Elementary School Principal Marilynn Ross said the bullet was found by a school maintenance worker near a bathroom. (Source: Gray News)
By Marsha Heller | August 20, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:38 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In a tweet, school leaders in Carbondale, Illinois reported that a bullet was discovered in an elementary school on Tuesday morning, Aug. 20.

In a letter to parents, Lewis Elementary School Principal Marilynn Ross said the bullet was found by a school maintenance worker near a bathroom. The bullet was taken to the principal who contacted Carbondale police, per district policy.

A ‘soft lockdown’ was initiated at Lewis School following the discovery.

Principal Ross said every student locker, backpack, desk and lunchbox was searched by school staff under the supervision of a Carbondale Police Officer.

Reportedly no ammunition or weapons were discovered.

Ross said no credible threat was detected.

The soft lockdown was lifted at 11:30 a.m.

According to school leaders, a ‘soft lockdown’ is when the movement of students and staff is restricted to the classrooms.

Principal Ross asks anyone with information about the incident to contact her at 618-457-2632 at extension 2201.

