’Saturation Saturday’ safety campaign spreading to the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are joining 50 departments across Missouri in 'Saturation Saturday on Aug. 24.
The department is partnering with law enforcement, MoDOT and MADD during National DWI Enforcement Day
Police said Saturation Saturday is a high visibility evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts.
This is also part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“Summer is nearly over, and in the next several weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday, let’s make sure we are enjoying it safely,” said Chief Wes Blair. “For many these plans will include alcohol, so we want to be sure that if they do choose to drink, they remember to have a sober driver.”
The campaign started in 2017 in St. Louis according to officers.
The national campaign extends to include New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana and Arkansas participating as well
