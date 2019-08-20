Police department to hold free ‘Community Night’

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is inviting the public to their Community Night on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The event is free and will be held at Chestnut Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Community Night, formally known as National Night Out, has been held in Murray, Kentucky the past few years.
Murray Police said there will be several popular attractions returning for this year’s event, which include Froggy, Air-Evac helicopter fly-in, inflatables sponsored by Murray State University Town and Gown and the Murray Bank Ice Cream Machine.
First responders from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Calloway Fire and Rescue, Murray State University Police, and the National Guard will also be at the event to meet and host activities.
Local organizations and groups will also have information and activity stations.
