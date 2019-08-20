MoDot issues safety awareness as more projects go into effect

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a safety awareness as crews continue to work on roads and bridges.
MoDOT said even though summer is wrapping-up, their road construction season continues.
Drivers are reminded to slow down in active work zones and be aware of all signs, lighting, public information and other tools.
Just this year, MoDOT said there have been 113 work zone crashes which have resulted in nine deaths. All of the fatalities involved motorists.
MoDOT Deputy Director and Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger stress the importance of drivers paying attention to road conditions and surroundings.
“Just this week, a driver struck one of our truck-mounted attenuators that were being used to alert drivers to a slow-moving striping train,” Hassinger said. “Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, but crashes don’t always end that way.”
According to MoDOT, the leading cause of these crashes is distracted driving.
The MoDOT’s Buckle Up Phone Down safety initiative aims to reduce these crashes by tackling two main concerns are fastening seat belts and driving putting down their cell phones.
“The folks who are out working to improve our highway system and make it safer are moms and dads, sons and daughters, friends and co-workers,” Hassinger said. “We want them to go home safely at the end of their work shift, and the traveling public can help make sure that happens by slowing down and paying attention in our work zones.”
Hassinger noted that several MoDOT employees recently came together to create a video to help educate travelers about the consequences of distracted driving in work zones.
You can view the video here.
