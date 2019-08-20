Missouri lawmakers urge HUD to Release Disaster Relief Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Lawmakers from Missouri came together to urge the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release disaster relief funding to help Missouri communities affect by recent weather events.
This funding would go to rebuilding houses, businesses and other public infrastructure.
Funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was included in the disaster aid bill, which was signed into law in June 2019.
“As you are aware, Missouri has been devastated by historic flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems. Our constituents now face the difficult task of rebuilding their homes, farms, schools, and businesses,” the Missouri Delegation wrote. “We ask that HUD coordinate with FEMA to ensure that CDBG, DR funding be quickly and accurately disbursed to communities in need. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”
