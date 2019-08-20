Memphis, Tenn. man enters guilty plea on gun charges in Mississippi County, Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Memphis, Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to firearm charges in Mississippi County, Mo.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Demarcus Fleming, 25, of Memphis, Tenn. was arrested in Mississippi County, Mo. after a traffic violation. The officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana and found about 145 grams of marijuana in a mason jar and a loaded handgun.
Fleming faces the maximum sentence of not more than life and a $250,000 fine and minimum punishment of five years imprisonment.
Fleming’s sentencing is set for Nov. 18, 2019.
