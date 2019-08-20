Ja Morant gives kids back-to-school shopping spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies top draft pick Ja Morant showed showed he is not just a consensus All-American as a player, but also a true son of his new hometown.
The prized rookie partnered with the Grizzlies and Academy Sports and Outdoors to provide a back-to -school shopping spree for children from the Ira Samuelson Boys and Girls Club--eerything from backpacks, clothing, footwear, and sports equipment for the new school year.
“I was once a kid who looked up to certain NBA Players, and I didn’t have the opportunity to do that,” Morant said. “Since day one, Memphis took me in and just showed me good and took me as family and this is just an opportunity for me to give back and partner with Academy Sports to take kids shopping.”
Morant says he’s fully recovered from an off-season knee scope which kept him out of Summer League. He says he’s ready to go for Training Camp when it opens in October.
