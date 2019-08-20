Ill. State Rep. Dave Severin to run for 3rd term in State House

“During the previous Legislative Session, I voted 'NO’ on the graduated income tax hike proposal, NO on unrestricted taxpayer funding for abortion at any stage of pregnancy, NO on far-reaching gun-grabbing legislation that would require the fingerprinting of every law-abiding gun owner, NO on legalizing recreational cannabis, and NO on allowing inmates incarcerated in the Cook County jail to vote during the next election,” Severin said. “My voting record reflects the values of the majority of the people in my district, and I believe I have the best chance to win and stop the Madigan-Pritzker agenda in November 2020. I have also voted NO on Mike Madigan for Speaker of the House every chance I’ve had. I will never vote for Madigan for Speaker. 40-plus years is enough!”