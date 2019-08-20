Ill. State Rep. Dave Severin to run for 3rd term in State House

BENTON, ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Representative Dave Severin announced that he will seek a third term as in the Illinois House.
Petitions for nomination will begin circulating shortly after Labor Day for the 2020 Primary Election. The winner will face opposing party nominee in the General Election in Nov. of 2020.
Severin is a small business over and former Benton school board president and was first elected to the State House in 2016. Severin believes his record has earned him a third term in the house.
“During the previous Legislative Session, I voted 'NO’ on the graduated income tax hike proposal, NO on unrestricted taxpayer funding for abortion at any stage of pregnancy, NO on far-reaching gun-grabbing legislation that would require the fingerprinting of every law-abiding gun owner, NO on legalizing recreational cannabis, and NO on allowing inmates incarcerated in the Cook County jail to vote during the next election,” Severin said. “My voting record reflects the values of the majority of the people in my district, and I believe I have the best chance to win and stop the Madigan-Pritzker agenda in November 2020. I have also voted NO on Mike Madigan for Speaker of the House every chance I’ve had. I will never vote for Madigan for Speaker. 40-plus years is enough!”
