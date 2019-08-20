Free mobile medical clinic set for two day in September

Services available from the RAM clinic include dental, vision and medical exams. (Source: Gray News)
August 20, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 9:17 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A non-profit medical group will be holding a free mobile health care clinic the last two days of September.

Remote Area Medical™ (RAM) is scheduled to hold a free clinic at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Sept. 29 and Monday, Sept. 30.

Doors to the clinic open at 6 a.m. each day. Parking for the clinic will open at 12 a.m. with tickets to be distributed at 3 a.m.

Patients will be seen in chronological order according to the ticket number.

Services available from the RAM clinic include dental (cleanings, fillings, x-rays) vision (eye exams, glasses made on-site) and medical (general exams, women’s health).

According to RAM, all services are free and no ID is required.

For more information about the event contact Daniel Duroseau at 951-204-3651.

This event is organized, hosted and paid for with donations from the local Cape Girardeau Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

RAM is a non-profit provider of free mobile medical clinics for underserved and uninsured individuals.

