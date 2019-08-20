FEMA assesses damage at homes in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A FEMA team is assessing damage at homes in East Cape Girardeau after a devastating flood hit the area over the summer.
The team is talking with homeowners on Tuesday and assessing the exterior of the homes.
Megan Gilpin said she is glad to see the FEMA team here. She said she hopes this assessment will give everyone some financial help in the future.
"For some people, they didn't have insurance," Gilpin said. "Luckily I did but I'm still waiting to see how much it's going to end up costing to fix it."
She said there is a lot of damage at her house and in the community in the wake of this major flood.
"I had a little bit of cracking in my basement, a little bit of outside structural damage and my roof slightly shifted," Gilpin conveyed.
FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey said they are assessing more than 200 homes reported to have water damage in Alexander County through the time from of February 24 through July 3.
"We go to every single door that we've been reported as having water damage, either from a storm, from flooding and seepage from groundwater," Tracey said.
Alexander County is one of 20 counties around the state they will be assessing for storm damage from the four-plus month time period.
"This is crucial for us," East Cape Girardeau Village Trustee Jason Tubbs said. "We are the last county in the state to have the initial assessment done. This is the report that goes to the President so we can be declared a federal disaster area and start getting assistance for our residents in our community."
Tubbs informed us that there is a lot more damage left behind from the flood than originally thought.
"It's been eye-opening the last couple of days finding out more damage than anticipated here in the community," Tubbs said. "Some I knew about but it wasn't to the extent to what I was aware of."
"What we found in many counties is that there is a lot of damage done where the foundation of the home is damaged, cracked and where the walls are damaged," Tracey said. "A lot of homes had so much water that the water damaged the drywall, the carpeting and those kinds of things. The infrastructure, the mechanics of the home like the furnace, the air conditioner and the hot water heater and those kinds of things."
Tubbs said the village there is forever changed because of the massive flooding event.
"Our landscape and our community is forever changed," Tubbs added. "The demographic is completely changed forever."
Tubbs hopes to get the initial reports from this assessment back within a week.
