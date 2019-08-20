Extremely Humid Morning-Keeping an Eye on Strong/Severe Storms This Afternoon

A very warm and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy to dense fog can be expected through the morning hours. During the early afternoon hours, we will be watching a storm complex move southeast into the Heartland. These storms are likely to be the strongest when they enter southern Illinois near Mt. Vernon and southeast Missouri near Farmington. They should weaken as they continue to move southeast during the afternoon and early evening. Strong to damaging winds are expected as well as the possibility of hail and heavy rain. High temps will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values soaring towards 105 degrees again during the afternoon. Our southern counties are under a heat advisory through Wednesday night.