‘Dangerous’ man wanted in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials in Union County, Illinois are searching for a wanted man.
Officials said 36-year-old Kelly Kimmel is wanted on several warrants. He is considered dangerous.
Kimmel was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans, carrying an orange shirt in the area of North John and Jasper Street in Jonesboro.
Officials warn not to approach Kimmel or attempt to apprehend him.
If you have information on his whereabouts please dial 911 or contact the Union County Sheriffs Office 618-833-5500.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.