Carbondale man sentenced to Dept. of Corrections on firearm charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 21-year-old man from Carbondale will be serving time in the Illinois Department of Corrections according to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney.
Officials announced on Aug. 20 that Jermaine J. Ross was sentenced for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
He was sentenced to nine years years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the weapons charge and three years on the reckless discharge of a firearm, followed by a one one year period of mandatory supervised release on each count.
The sentence stems from an incident in May of 2019 when officers with the Carbondale Police Department were conducting foot patrol in the area of East Jackson Street.
Police said around 2 a.m. there were more than fifty people were exiting a bar at closing time who were walking to their cars in a southeast direction.
Dozens of other individuals were also in the parking lot near the Carbondale Pavilion according to police.
They said as officers walked through the crowd, they saw group of people who appeared to be beginning a fight.
Police said they saw man in a turquoise jacket, later identified as the defendant Jermaine Ross, point and fire a handgun four times in a northeast direction.
Ross left the gun under a nearby truck and fled the area, losing his shoes in the process, police said.
Officers found Ross hiding stomach-down in tall weeds in the back yard in the 300 block of East Jackson. Officers said they later found a loaded .22 caliber Taurus semi-automatic pistol and four .22 caliber spent shell casings under and by the truck.
Officials said Ross was n convicted of burglary in 2015 and possession of a controlled substance in 2016.
On August 19, 2019, Ross pleaded guilty to the charges above.
