2 arrested, more than $4,000 cash seized during traffic stop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and man were arrested in Ballard County, Kentucky on Aug. 19.
Deputies said as they paroled the area near Highway 286 they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
As officials approached the vehicle they said they could smell marijuana.
The driver told officials they could search the vehicle. Deputies said they found an unspecified, a loaded 380 caliber handgun and $4792 in case.
Antonio Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was charged with speeding 15 over, failure to illuminate headlights and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kenitha Pittman of Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested for possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia.
Pittman was lodged in the Ballard County Detention Center.
While placing Pittman under arrest it was found that she was concealing drugs on her person. The money is believed to be proceeds from drug sales. Also three cell phones were seized, and the vehicle was impounded.
