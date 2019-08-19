19-year-old hits tree head on, injured in crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a 19-year-old driver in McCracken County, Kentucky took place on Aug. 18.
Sheriff’s office officials said emergency personnel were called to the single-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Husband Rd.
When deputies arrived they said they found 19-year-old Joseph M. Hay, of West Paducah, entrapped in a 1999 GMC pickup truck.
Investigation showed that before the crash Hay was headed northbound on the road when the passenger’s side tired dropped off the roadway.
Deputies said Hay over corrected and caused the truck to cross the center line. The truck went into the opposing ditch where it struck and barbed wire fence before coming to rest against a tree.
Officials said it took about 30 minutes for Reidland/Farley Firefighters and Mercy EMS to extricate Hay from the wreckage.
Hay was treated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Deputies said Hay may have fallen asleep and ran off the roadway.
