WalletHub releases 2019’s Best & Worst Community Colleges report

(KFVS) - WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst Community Colleges on Monday, Aug. 19.
To see how each institution measured-up, WalletHub compared 710 community colleges nationwide using 19 key indicators of cost and quality.
Some of the indicators include the cost of in-state tuition, fees, student-faculty ratio and graduation rate.
According to WalletHub, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college during the 2018 to 2019 academic year averaged $3,660.
The following is the top 10 community colleges for 2019 according to WalletHub:
- State Technical College of Missouri (MO)
- Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR)
- Southern Arkansas University Tech (AR)
- San Joaquin Delta College (CA)
- Pierce College-Puyallup (WA)
- Minnesota State Community and Technical College (MN)
- Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN)
- Mitchell Technical Institute (SD)
- Northland Community and Technical College (MN)
- Columbia-Greene Community College (NY)
None of the Heartland community colleges made the top 10 or 20 on the list.
The Heartland community college with the highest ranking was Black River Technical College. It was ranked 94.
WalletHub also ranked each state.
The follow are the top 10 best community college systems by state according to WalletHub:
- Washington
- South Dakota
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- Arkansas
- Maryland
- New York
- Wyoming
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
Click here for the complete list of the community college rankings for 2019 by WalletHub.
