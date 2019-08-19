UPDATE: KSP, LMPD investigating Saturday night State Fair incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident that took place at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.
WAVE 3 News received multiple phone calls about a possible shooting at the fair. after many people heard loud noises they believed to be shots, and large numbers of people congregated at the fairgrounds.
KSP said troopers arrested two adults and cited seven juveniles Saturday night.
Troopers said there were kids running around the fair yelling “shooter.”
Now, officials are investigating. KSP issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:
On August 17, 2019, Kentucky State Police (KSP) experienced a heightened level of activity at the Kentucky state fairgrounds. Large groups of juveniles were congregating and setting off firecrackers in different locations. Several individuals reported there may have been an active shooter hearing these incidents.
KSP report that there was not an active shooter on the fairgrounds property. KSP is investigating a report of a single gunshot fired into the air by a juvenile male. No injuries have been reported. KSP detectives are investigating the incident.
There are no perceived threats to the public or visitors of the Kentucky State Fair.
In the wake of the incident, several videos made the rounds on social media, causing some to question the conduct of law enforcement. LMPD sent a statement Sunday afternoon saying they’re investigating.
“The LMPD is aware of the video circulating on social media regarding a police involved incident at the Kentucky State Fair last night. Chief Conrad has initiated a Professional Standard Unit investigation into the matter.”
