Southeast Missouri Students start first day of classes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s back to the books for students at Southeast Missouri State.
Welcome Back Tents were stationed at various campus locations to help students find buildings, answer questions and even offer water and snacks before heading to class.
When asked what advice she would give to freshman, junior Anna Oakel said: Be social.
“Make friends in your classes for sure,” Oakel said. "If you have someone that you know in that class that you can get to know better, and you can just use them as a resource and just overall help your social life also while helping you academically. That would be the best thing you could do on your first day.”
The campus also hosts a “destination” fair every school day this week from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the university center lobby where students can learn how to be more involved in campus life.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.