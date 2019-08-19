Residents and city officials welcome new Cape GIrardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An official welcome for Travis Hollis.
The new Cape Girardeau fire chief got a chance to meet residents at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 19.
Hollis is a 24-year veteran of the fire service, most recently as the Deputy Chief in Rogers, Arkansas.
Hollis spoke of the differences between the two areas.
“Not a lot of similarities as far as the community where I’ve come from, northwest Arkansas, being home of Walmart, it’s a very transient population so, it feels nice to be where people have roots and have grown up,” said Hollis
Hollis will move to Cape Girardeau with his family this fall.
