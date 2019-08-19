Police release video of apparent business burglary

Lemonade House Grill burglary investigation
By Marsha Heller | August 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 1:40 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a burglary at a business Thursday, Aug. 15.

Police said a suspect broke into the Lemonade House Grill shortly after closing time and stole money from a cash register.

A video posted on the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page shows the apparent suspect in a hoodie walking into a room and then up to a register on a counter.

The suspect can be seen rifling through a drawer while using a cell phone as a flashlight.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Lt. Josh Stewart by email or 573-785-5776 Ext 1321.

