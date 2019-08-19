Paducah Police investigating shooting that left one person injured

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for any information about a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon at Langstaff Park in Paducah, Kentucky.
Police arrived at the scene about a fight with shots fired. The people involved ran away. Officers found six spent bullet casings and one live round in the street at 1400 Langstaff Avenue.
Several witnesses said they saw a fight between 15 to 20 young men and they heard five to six gunshots before the group scattered.
Officers were later notified that Cameron Shumpert had arrived at the Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Room with a single gunshot wound to the right forearm.
Officers attempted to interview Shumpert at the hospital but said he was uncooperative.
