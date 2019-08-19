Paducah police arrest man for the second time in two weeks

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police arrested a man with a lengthy criminal history for the second time in two weeks.
According to police, Cleyon Tanner, 42, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on Clarence Gaines Street in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday, Aug. 19. He was arrested as he arrived for court abound 12:30 p.m.
Tanner was wanted on a warrant for evading police the previous week. In that occurrence, officers attempted to stop Tanner when he drove off at a hate rate of speed. Officers did not pursue due to being close to an elementary school.
Tanner was also arrested on Aug. 8 for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The handgun was stolen and had a 30-round magazine. At the time of that arrest, Tanner was out of jail on bond for two previous arrests. Tanner bonded out of jail after his Aug. 8 arrest, but a bond revocation warrant was issued for his arrest.
His has an extensive criminal history, with convictions for assault, auto theft, drug trafficking and firearm possession.
He was also arrested in Jan. 2019 on charges of second-degree domestic assault and being a persistent felon, 2 and in June 2019 on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
